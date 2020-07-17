Goody Bags

These are wonderful up-cycled bags using pillow cases. The lady who created Life Line's Goodie Bags started making them, then got inundated with orders.



So, she asked a women's prison to help her with the huge amounts of orders. They thought it was a good idea and got some of the women to work on these bags.

The women in the prisons not only get paid for their work, they also have a great set of skills for when they've done their time inside to use back outside in the real world; where they can earn a living doing something else to do in the fashion industry or become seamstresses.



I find these bags a Life Line and they are priced between $5.00 and $10.00. A great and pretty way to raise money for good people.