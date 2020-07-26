Sign up
Photo 3856
Galaxy Beanie
I've been hard at work again knitting away for the Pop Up Store for the Logan Art Gallery at the end of this year.
This time around, I've decided to use pure wool and cotton to cater for those people who have allergies - like I do with bamboo.
And I have found this gorgeous yarn from Turkey. I can't do much with it, except stockinette beanies, but it's just so soft and lovely, I don't really care.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
