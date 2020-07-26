Galaxy Beanie

I've been hard at work again knitting away for the Pop Up Store for the Logan Art Gallery at the end of this year.



This time around, I've decided to use pure wool and cotton to cater for those people who have allergies - like I do with bamboo.



And I have found this gorgeous yarn from Turkey. I can't do much with it, except stockinette beanies, but it's just so soft and lovely, I don't really care.