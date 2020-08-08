Sign up
Photo 3869
Happy Plant
This is the first time I've kept an indoor plant alive for more than a month.
Yay!
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3869
photos
6
followers
13
following
1060% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th August 2020 11:19am
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
