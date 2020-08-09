Previous
Next
Crafty Box by mozette
Photo 3870

Crafty Box

I scored this cool little box at Spotlight. It's perfect to use in my living room for my knitting and crafting needs.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise