Fainting Lounge by mozette
Fainting Lounge

You don't see these things anymore.

This is from my late-Uncle Allan's place. It's such a pretty thing, and I haven't seen another like it.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
