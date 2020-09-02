Previous
happy by mozette
Photo 3894

happy

The new plant for the arch is happily settling in.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
