Photo 3907
Closed at Night
These lovely flowers close at night into tiny buds of colour, and open during the day.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
3907
photos
6
followers
13
following
1070% complete
View this month
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th September 2020 7:07am
Tags
brighton
