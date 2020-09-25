Previous
Little Things by mozette
Little Things

Every day I go out into the garden, I see new things happening, new flowers have opened, leaves have gotten bigger... it's as though I'm seeing my garden anew every day.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
