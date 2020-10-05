Sign up
Photo 3927
My Birthday
Today is my birthday. I'm 47. We had a very chilled out lunch at my brother's family home at Brighton. It was a great day.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
birthday
,
brighton
,
my_birthday
