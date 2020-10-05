Previous
Next
My Birthday by mozette
Photo 3927

My Birthday

Today is my birthday. I'm 47. We had a very chilled out lunch at my brother's family home at Brighton. It was a great day.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise