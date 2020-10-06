Previous
Next
Very French by mozette
Photo 3928

Very French

Yesterday, my folks and I brought home the chaise lounge my brother didn't have room for at his place.

It looks like it's always been here, doesn't it? I mean, how French-feeling is my house now?
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise