Photo 4010
Dragonfly
One of my favourite gifts I received for Christmas is this lovely dragonfly broach.
But, I tried to show it to fellow Gilmore Girls fans on Facebook, but I was rejected. In their rules, they strictly say you can only show original Gilmore Girls merchandise. Kinda unfair I think.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
dragonfly
,
gilmore_girls
