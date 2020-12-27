Previous
Dragonfly by mozette
Photo 4010

Dragonfly

One of my favourite gifts I received for Christmas is this lovely dragonfly broach.

But, I tried to show it to fellow Gilmore Girls fans on Facebook, but I was rejected. In their rules, they strictly say you can only show original Gilmore Girls merchandise. Kinda unfair I think.
