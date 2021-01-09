Previous
Uluru From Above by mozette
Photo 4023

Uluru From Above

On my tv, I chromecast from my tablet. And the tablet. I have to put the tv onto another channel, and this channel shows awesome photos of art, landscapes and Google satellite images.

This is the iconic Uluru, here in Australia, from above. A view rarely seen by most of us, as we normally see it from the side.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

