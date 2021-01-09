Sign up
Photo 4023
Uluru From Above
On my tv, I chromecast from my tablet. And the tablet. I have to put the tv onto another channel, and this channel shows awesome photos of art, landscapes and Google satellite images.
This is the iconic Uluru, here in Australia, from above. A view rarely seen by most of us, as we normally see it from the side.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4023
photos
6
followers
11
following
6
365
SM-A505YN
7th January 2021 12:54pm
Tags
australia
,
uluru
