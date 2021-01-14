Previous
tooth yanked by mozette
Today, I had my impacted molar pulled out by my dentist.

I'm in a bit of pain, but it's only been a few hours, wait until tomorrow, it'll feel worse.
14th January 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
