Australia Day Lunch by mozette
Photo 4040

Australia Day Lunch

I spent today at Mum and Dad's place. We had a typical Aussie day of pie and mushy peas with hot chips and sauce. Our choice of accompanying beverage was beer... yep, the flies even joined us!
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

