Photo 4040
Australia Day Lunch
I spent today at Mum and Dad's place. We had a typical Aussie day of pie and mushy peas with hot chips and sauce. Our choice of accompanying beverage was beer... yep, the flies even joined us!
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
australia_day
