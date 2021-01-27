Previous
Painting Today
Painting Today

It's been so hot, and so what I do in the heat is get up really early and do as much as possible... watering the garden, laundry, put out the bin, and get in and do some painting.

After the rubbish was collected, I folded some laundry, and the temperature got too hot for me. This was around 2pm... so, I've been sitting around waiting for the cool breeze to kick in.
27th January 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
