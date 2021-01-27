Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4041
Painting Today
It's been so hot, and so what I do in the heat is get up really early and do as much as possible... watering the garden, laundry, put out the bin, and get in and do some painting.
After the rubbish was collected, I folded some laundry, and the temperature got too hot for me. This was around 2pm... so, I've been sitting around waiting for the cool breeze to kick in.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4041
photos
5
followers
11
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
today
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close