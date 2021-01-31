Previous
Alphabetical by mozette
Alphabetical

Yesterday, I spent the morning sorting through my vinyl. Now it's in alphabetical, female artists, blues, soundtracks, and 70s music.

It was fun looking at it all.
31st January 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
