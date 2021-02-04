Previous
Nearly Finished by mozette
Photo 4049

Nearly Finished

I'm up to the details part of my painting.

And this is a nice one. I'm going to put my application in for a few exhibitions. There's some serious waiting lists, but I'm willing to wait - and paint while I do.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 4th, 2021  
