Getting It Framed

An old, lovely boyfriend of mine got me to sit for this way back in 1998, and I never had the money to get it framed.



But I never threw it out either, because I love it. Dan Humpherys went to the trouble of hiring an artist at Southbank here in Brisbane to draw me with chalk pastels.



I took it to the framers today, picked out a matt, a frame and asked the man to frame it for me. I'm going to put it in the doorway of my bedroom, so it reminds me of Dan and how much someone can love another person.