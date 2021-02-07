Sign up
Photo 4052
Night Lighting
I got my second set of lights attached to the fence. I didn't get to see them light up at 7pm.
But when I arrived home, the garden looked wonderful.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
