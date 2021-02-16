Previous
Next
Mint by mozette
Photo 4061

Mint

This is my lovely mint plant. Elisabeth bought it, the pot, the bug, the feet and the paver it's all on for my birthday last year. And I put some into my drink each night.

Yes... soda water and mint is very refreshing to drink.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise