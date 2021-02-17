Previous
Showing My Age by mozette
Showing My Age

Over the past few years, my hair begun to turn grey at my ears.

I'm not concerned about getting old, but it's something we all deal with differently.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bruni ace
Not to worry my dear. you've beautiful hair and lots of it. I have to colour mine for the simple reason, it gives my hair some body, it's so fine.
February 17th, 2021  
