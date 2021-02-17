Sign up
Photo 4062
Showing My Age
Over the past few years, my hair begun to turn grey at my ears.
I'm not concerned about getting old, but it's something we all deal with differently.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4062
photos
5
followers
11
following
1112% complete
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th February 2021 3:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
me
,
hair
bruni
ace
Not to worry my dear. you've beautiful hair and lots of it. I have to colour mine for the simple reason, it gives my hair some body, it's so fine.
February 17th, 2021
