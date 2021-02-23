Previous
Out And About by mozette
Photo 4068

Out And About

Today, I was busy.

First, I had to get some paint at Eckersleys, then I was off to the Logan Art Gallery to drop off some photos of my paintings to be attached to my application for exhibition.
After that, I went to the Logan Artists Association to chat with Di, and find out where I'd be able to set up my table next week. She suggested outside.... I planned to be out on the deck. She thought was a better idea, especially seeing I have a proper drop cloth.

Well, after that I came home... and wow! It's hot! It was a stinker yesterday, and we got a great storm late last night. I hope we get another this afternoon.
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
