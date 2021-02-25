Previous
Lit Up by mozette
Photo 4070

Lit Up

I love this candle lighter.

It's made at the LAA and the lady who made it is famous for them, as I have another near my phone.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
