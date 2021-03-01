Previous
For A Friend by mozette
For A Friend

I just finished knitting this beanie for a friend who is shaving for a cure.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

