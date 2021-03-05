Previous
Home Made Soup by mozette
Photo 4078

Home Made Soup

Last night, I cooked up some vegetarian soup. Tonight, I had leftovers of it... always tastes better the next day.
5th March 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

