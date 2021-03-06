Previous
Next
New Growth by mozette
Photo 4079

New Growth

My Aunty Narelle gave me this plant, and I potted it up, once it stopped raining. It's been two weeks and this plant has sprouted a new addition.

I'm so pleased!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise