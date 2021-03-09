Previous
Next
Autumn Is Here by mozette
Photo 4082

Autumn Is Here

I always know when Autumn has begun to show in my garden. The leaves on the frangipanis start to turn brown and curl.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise