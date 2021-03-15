Previous
Sorted Out by mozette
Photo 4088

Sorted Out

I'm goingbinto the next stage of my home office clear out and this means getting rid of unwanted and unneeded books.

I thought it would be hard, but it was pretty much a yes or no kinda thing. Then, I had to sort through the signed, the romance, ARC, horror, non-fiction, and books i know I'll never read.

This took me about an hour or so to do. And seeing I began to work on this last night, I was a quarter way there already.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

