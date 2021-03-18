Previous
Broken Into by mozette
Photo 4091

Broken Into

My greenhouse was broken into the other night.

The culprits: hungry possums.

If you look into the background of this photo, you'll see where they got in, and took off with almost all of my unripe tomatoes.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
