Photo 4092
Jatropha Flowers
Today, I got the last bloom of my jatropha plant.
It's such a lovely plant.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
4
365
SM-A505YN
19th March 2021 9:29am
my_garden
