Every Year, At This Time... by mozette
Every Year, At This Time...

At around 7am, the sun shines at just the right angle to capture this lovely light on my wall.

It's because of my crystal rosary beads are hanging there.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
