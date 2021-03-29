Sign up
Photo 4102
3-day Lockdown
We're in a 3-day lock down as of 5pm in the greater Brisbane area. I went out at 8:30am and did some shopping. By the time I got out out of the shopping centre, there was a line out the door and security walking around.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4102
photos
5
followers
11
following
365
SM-A505YN
29th March 2021 9:22am
Tags
lockdown
,
out_and_about
,
covid
