3-day Lockdown by mozette
Photo 4102

3-day Lockdown

We're in a 3-day lock down as of 5pm in the greater Brisbane area. I went out at 8:30am and did some shopping. By the time I got out out of the shopping centre, there was a line out the door and security walking around.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
