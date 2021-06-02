Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4167
Memories
When I was around 25, a boyfriend I was going out with got me to sit for an artist at Southbank here in Brisbane.
My then boyfriend wanted me to know how much he loved me. And this piece of art has been kept by me for the past years, unframed.
In February this year, I put it in to get framed and payed it off little by little until last week when I was all paid off.
I picked it up this morning.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4167
photos
5
followers
11
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd June 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close