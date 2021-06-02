Previous
Memories
Memories

When I was around 25, a boyfriend I was going out with got me to sit for an artist at Southbank here in Brisbane.

My then boyfriend wanted me to know how much he loved me. And this piece of art has been kept by me for the past years, unframed.

In February this year, I put it in to get framed and payed it off little by little until last week when I was all paid off.

I picked it up this morning.
Lynda Parker

