Body Corporate Gardening by mozette
Photo 4169

Body Corporate Gardening

Over the past few days, the body corporate has gotten in gardeners to spiffy up our complex.

And spiffy up, they have. This was taken this morning. In the next day or two, I'll show the end result.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
