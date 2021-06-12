Previous
The Ultimate Bookshop by mozette
Photo 4177

The Ultimate Bookshop

Yesterday, I came across this wonderful bookshop at Redcliffe.

It's small, but has so much in it that I didn't want to leave!
12th June 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
