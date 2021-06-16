Previous
All Finished by mozette
Photo 4181

All Finished

The gardeners were back to finish up.

The place is looking great.

They're going to fix up the garden next to my carport, as it's not mine.
16th June 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
