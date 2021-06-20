Previous
mozette
I didn't get a lot of sleep last night.

But I did get a lot of work done on my painting today.
20th June 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1146% complete

