Previous
Next
Snoozing Khan by mozette
Photo 4190

Snoozing Khan

I visited Elisabeth today, instead of going out, we stayed in. Her cat greeted me at the door and he was on the lounge with me sleeping the day away.

Such a cutie!
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise