Photo 4194
Miniature
Yesterday, I was off to work at lifeline when I grabbed a snack at a nearby cafe. While there, I spotted this lovely rose blooming unseasonably in winter.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th June 2021 12:41pm
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
out_and_about
