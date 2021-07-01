Previous
Next
And, Away They Go! by mozette
Photo 4196

And, Away They Go!

We've been trying to get rid of these awful agaves for over a decade!

After 2 unsuccessful diggings out of them, only to have them grow back, the guys have brought in the big machines and done the job properly.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise