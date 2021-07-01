Sign up
Photo 4196
And, Away They Go!
We've been trying to get rid of these awful agaves for over a decade!
After 2 unsuccessful diggings out of them, only to have them grow back, the guys have brought in the big machines and done the job properly.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
9
365
SM-A505YN
1st July 2021 12:02pm
my_place
