Previous
Next
Gone by mozette
Photo 4197

Gone

With the agaves out, and the garden cleaned up, the guys put down weed-matting and put down the stones.

Now it's looking classy.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise