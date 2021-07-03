Previous
Wet Weekend by mozette
Photo 4198

Wet Weekend

We're in for a wet weekend, so, while I'm waiting for the sunshine to show itself, I'm catching up with laundry.

Today I was up nice and early and wanted to work out. But I didn't know if mum and dad were up yet. So, I came home and waited for a few hours.

Now, I'm doing laundry, washing up, and chilling out.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

