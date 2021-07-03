Sign up
Photo 4198
Wet Weekend
We're in for a wet weekend, so, while I'm waiting for the sunshine to show itself, I'm catching up with laundry.
Today I was up nice and early and wanted to work out. But I didn't know if mum and dad were up yet. So, I came home and waited for a few hours.
Now, I'm doing laundry, washing up, and chilling out.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
