Photo 4212
Blooming Pink
It's Winter, and I love how my garden blooms at all times of the year.
In summer, my frangipanni bloom, along with my agapanthus and in autumn, my Camellia blooms... in the last months of summer the moch orange bush blooms.
So, at some point my garden blooms, it's a great thing.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
mother_nature
,
my_garden
