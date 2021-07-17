Previous
Blooming Pink by mozette
Photo 4212

Blooming Pink

It's Winter, and I love how my garden blooms at all times of the year.

In summer, my frangipanni bloom, along with my agapanthus and in autumn, my Camellia blooms... in the last months of summer the moch orange bush blooms.

So, at some point my garden blooms, it's a great thing.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
