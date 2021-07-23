Previous
Next
My Car Friends by mozette
Photo 4218

My Car Friends

Last year, the media suggested that motorists put toys and teddy bears in the back windows of our cars so children aren't scared of being out during the pandemic.

And they can see them while out with their folks.

Here are my car friends.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise