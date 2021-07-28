Sign up
Photo 4223
Warm Winter's Day
Today is unseasonably warm. Perfect to see what needs to be done around the garden, and some laundry.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th July 2021 12:27pm
Tags
my_garden
