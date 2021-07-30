Sign up
Photo 4225
Preparation
Today, I started preparing the garden for the big repot day. Next weekend, I'll be upsizing some of my plants to larger pots.
A couple of them will be moved out the front.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
my_garden
my_place
