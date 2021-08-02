Previous
Next
Lockdown day 2 by mozette
Photo 4228

Lockdown day 2

Today, I cleared out under my workbench. A few things were tossed out, my red chair was given away to a neighbour, and I found about 20 blank canvases. It looks like I don't need to buy any for a while.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise