Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4228
Lockdown day 2
Today, I cleared out under my workbench. A few things were tossed out, my red chair was given away to a neighbour, and I found about 20 blank canvases. It looks like I don't need to buy any for a while.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4228
photos
5
followers
11
following
1158% complete
View this month »
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd August 2021 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
painting
,
crafty_pegs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close