Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4237
Mellow
Today, I received a phone call from my great neighbour who owns Mellow. He asked me my last name, and commented that he hadn't seen me in yonks - and he was worried about me.
Well, when Mellow saw me, he was so happy, barked and jumped all over me. Then, he laid down at my feet, sniffing my shoes.
It's good to see my friends and their ecstatic dog.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4237
photos
5
followers
11
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
11th August 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
mellow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close