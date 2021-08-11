Mellow

Today, I received a phone call from my great neighbour who owns Mellow. He asked me my last name, and commented that he hadn't seen me in yonks - and he was worried about me.



Well, when Mellow saw me, he was so happy, barked and jumped all over me. Then, he laid down at my feet, sniffing my shoes.



It's good to see my friends and their ecstatic dog.