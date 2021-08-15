Sign up
Photo 4241
Foggy Morning
This morning, I was out nice and early at 7:30am to get the paper, mask on and all. And we've had a few foggy mornings of late.
This shows the warmer weather is on its way.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
15th August 2021 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunday
,
weekend
,
fog
,
out_and_about
