Previous
Next
Foggy Morning by mozette
Photo 4241

Foggy Morning

This morning, I was out nice and early at 7:30am to get the paper, mask on and all. And we've had a few foggy mornings of late.

This shows the warmer weather is on its way.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise