Spring Cleaning by mozette
Photo 4247

Spring Cleaning

I've begun my cleaning out.

And just in time for Spring . I needed to find out how much food I had in my second pantry, and found I've been planning for the apocalypse.

Then again, I think everyone has been, so I don't feel so bad.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

