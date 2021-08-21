Sign up
Photo 4247
Spring Cleaning
I've begun my cleaning out.
And just in time for Spring . I needed to find out how much food I had in my second pantry, and found I've been planning for the apocalypse.
Then again, I think everyone has been, so I don't feel so bad.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
